The Metals Company Appoints Andrew C. Greig as Board Director and Sheila Khama to Audit Committee

Andrew C. ( Andy) Greig brings extensive leadership experience spearheading major international construction projects following a 35-year career at Bechtel Group and replaces outgoing Director Gina Stryker on the TMC Board

TMC board member Sheila Khama will step onto the Company’s Audit Committee

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) (the “Company” or “TMC”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, today announced that Andy Greig has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Andy joined the Board as a director on September 29, 2022 and replaces outgoing director Gina Stryker. Andy brings extensive experience working on international construction projects in the mining sector during a 35-year career at leading engineering, procurement and construction company, Bechtel Group. Andy’s career at Bechtel included 13 years as President of the Mining and Metals global business unit with 55,000 employees and over $7 billion in annual revenue, where he was responsible for strategy, planning, execution and project delivery. Andy was elected to the Bechtel Group Board of Directors in 2011. Andy was previously a board member of DeepGreen Metals Inc., the company that merged to form TMC the metals company Inc.

The Company also announced that the current Chair of its Sustainability & Innovation Committee and Independent Director, Sheila Khama, will join its Audit Committee. A leading expert on extractive industry corporate governance, Sheila has held C-suite level positions at various natural resources companies, including as a former CEO of De Beers, Botswana and Compliance Officer for Anglo American.

Gerard Barron, Chairman & CEO of The Metals Company, said: “Andy’s extensive leadership experience at Bechtel and track record of ensuring the delivery of pioneering infrastructure projects — on time and on budget — is the right skillset for TMC’s Board at this exciting time in our trajectory.”

He added, “We’re fortunate that Sheila Khama has agreed to bring her considerable talents to TMC’s audit committee, and I’d like to thank Gina Stryker for her excellent service and contributions to the Board and to the Company.”

TMC the metals company Inc. (The Metals Company) is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.

