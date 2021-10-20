The MDS Foundation Celebrates MDS World Awareness Day With Their 4th Annual Move for MDS 5k Walk at Boston Common and Virtually Around the World

Friendly Community Walks to Advance Awareness & Accelerate Research for Myelodysplastic Syndromes – a Rare Blood Cancer

Move for MDS logo

YARDVILLE, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The MDS Foundation, a global non-profit advocacy organization is proud to announce its fourth annual Move for MDS walk at Boston Common on Sunday, Oct. 24. Additionally, teams and individuals from around the globe will run, walk or wheel virtually to drive awareness and accelerate research for Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS), a rare blood cancer.

Each year, up to 20k new MDS cases are reported in the United States and 87k worldwide. Up to 170k people are estimated to live with MDS in the United States. The average survival rate is between five months and six years. Great strides have been made in advancing innovative research and treatments for MDS, but like other rare diseases, more awareness and support are needed. The Move for MDS walks bring patients, family members and caregivers together to build connections in the MDS community and accelerate progress leading to the diagnosis, control and cure of this disease. This year’s Boston/Global walk takes place on the eve of MDS World Awareness Day, Monday, Oct. 25.

“This is the fourth year we are partnering with our communities to Move for MDS,” said Dr. Stephen Nimer, chairman of the MDS Foundation. “The MDS community continues to exceed our expectations. With 2020 and 2021 being such challenging years worldwide, it is motivating to know that nothing has stopped us from fighting this difficult to treat disease together. It is inspiring to see so many people planning to come together on a single day from across the globe. From the US, to Germany, to Australia, we are seeing our worldwide community joining together to be a part of the Global Move for MDS Walk.”

There is still time to join the movement and show support for those affected by MDS. Participants can sign up to walk or donate online at www.MoveForMDS.org.

The MDS Foundation has hosted four other walks this year in New York City, Chicago, California, and the Pacific Northwest, where it honored courageous patients and accomplished doctors and nurses. Hundreds of patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals and pharmaceutical representatives gathered outdoors, while maintaining physical distancing guidelines or participating virtually.

The Move for MDS program is made possible by the support of incredible organizations committed to the MDS community. They understand the urgency to address the needs faced by those with MDS and their families. National sponsors include AbbVie, Takeda Oncology (National Platinum Sponsors) and Acceleron (National Gold Sponsor).

“On behalf of Takeda Oncology, we would like to extend a huge thank you to the MDS Foundation for organizing this event to raise awareness for MDS, and for their continued commitment to serve the MDS community. Now in its fourth year, the Move for MDS walk, held on the eve of MDS World Awareness Day, brings together a global community to raise awareness for this rare cancer. I am inspired by the motivation, passion and commitment that this community demonstrates, not only today, but every day.” – Fatima Scipione, Head of Oncology Patient Advocacy and Engagement.

Our regional sponsors include Janssen (Regional Gold Sponsor), Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Servier, Silence Therapeutics, Wintrust (Regional Silver Sponsors), Daiichi-Sankyko, Geron, Medexus Pharma, Pfizer, Samyang, Syros and Taiho Oncology (Regional Bronze Sponsors).

About the MDS Foundation

The MDS Foundation is a global non-profit advocacy organization that for 27 years has supported patients, families, and healthcare providers in the fields of MDS and its related diseases. The MDS Foundation supports and educates patients, their communities, and healthcare providers, and contributes to innovative research in the fields of MDS and its related continuum of diseases to better diagnose, control and ultimately cure these diseases. To learn more, visit www.mds-foundation.org and follow@MDSFoundation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

David Smith

Phone: (908) 917-0654

Email: dsmith@mds-foundation.org

Related Images

Image 1: Move for MDS logo

Move for MDS Boston/Global logo

Image 2: Move for MDS Invite

Friendly Community 5k for Everybody

Image 3: MDS Foundation, Inc Logo

MDS Foundation logo

Image 4: MDS Walk Girl in T-Shirt

MDS Walk Young Girl in Walk T-Shirt

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment