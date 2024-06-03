‘THE LEGENDS CHARITY DINNER’ CONCERT RAISES OVER RM100,000 FOR ARTISTES

KUALA LUMPUR, 'The Legends Charity Dinner' concert held at Dewan Perdana Felda here last night raised funds of more than RM100,000. The concert, organised by the Malaysian Artistes Association (Karyawan), featured energetic performances from several renowned artistes, including Datuk Khadijah Ibrahim, Rahimah Rahim, Datuk Ramli Sarip and Datuk Awie. Karyawan president Datuk Freddie Fernandez said the concert aimed to raise funds and assist veteran artistes facing life difficulties, including illness and disabilities that require consistent support. "… I do not have the exact amount yet, but I am sure today's collection has exceeded the target after all 100 tables were sold ... I am very thankful for the overwhelming support, which is beyond expectations. "This is Karyawan's first concert since the COVID-19 outbreak in our country ... coupled with a strong lineup of singers, many came to show their support to ensure the welfare of artistes is taken care of," he told reporters after the concert. Besides t he proceeds from table sales, funds were also raised through the purchase of the latest product from the local instant noodle brand Vit's, Ramen Asam Laksa, which was launched in conjunction with the concert in collaboration with Khadijah. Also present at the concert were Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Ali Rustam and his wife Toh Puan Asmah Abdul Rahman, as well as Petaling Jaya Mayor Mohamad Zahri Samingon and his wife. Singers Harry Kool, Norshila Amin and Ezlynn kicked off the concert with their renditions of the songs Right Here With Him, Never Enough, Rambu Ramba, One More Valentine and Hi Hi Bye Bye. The atmosphere heated up when Khadijah took over the stage, singing her popular songs such as Ku Sangka Siang Kiranya Malam, Potret Kasih, Ku Gembira Di Sampingmu and Ku Pendam Sebuah Duka. Khadijah, also known as Ibu, mesmerised the audience with her vocals and casual communication, even teasing and dancing with the guests. Khadijah also delivered Tan Sri P. Ramlee's Getaran Jiwa with a new a rrangement, duetting with the legendary artiste's granddaughter Najua Nasir, before winding up her performance with the song Mencintaimu as a tribute to the late entertainer extraordinaire. The appearance of Rahimah, affectionately known as Kak Gerl, evoked memories and touched the audience's feelings with classic renditions of Cabaran Cinta, Semanis Manis Gula, and Gadis dan Bunga. Rock icon Ramli transformed the event from formal to a more relaxed vibe by performing the poetic songs Bukan Kerna Nama and Perjalanan Hidup before taking guests down memory lane with the duet Doa Buat Kekasih with Khadijah. "Thank you to all of you who generously support those in need and do not give up praying ... may Palestine be free," he said. Awie also enlivened the atmosphere with his songs Layang-Layang Terputus Talinya and Sejati Di Penjara Janji, which tested his ability to hit high notes, and closed the concert with his popular song Terima Kasih. All artistes were accompanied by musicians from the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (Aswara). Source: BERNAMA News Agency