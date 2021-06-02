The Impact of Science to Create a Movement; the Case of Fooditive, Pioneer in Plant-Based Upcycled Ingredients

Fooditive Products

ROTTERDAM, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The challenging year 2020 saw the blossoming of plant-based ingredient manufacturer Fooditive BV, a Dutch company set on revolutionising healthy eating. Through upcycling third – grade and side-streams of fruit and vegetables into 100% natural products, it has created one of the keys to a more sustainable future. It all started with a Jordanian man and his hate for waste and want for change.

Having experienced scarce availability of food during his childhood in Jordan, founder and food scientist Moayad Abushokhedim vowed to create healthy and affordable food for all.

Packed with a strong food science and business background, he developed his own unique process of creating affordable plant-based ingredients, simply using the science of fermentation.

In recognition of his drive for success in the food and beverage industry, Abushokhedim was named as one of the Food100 2020, an award that celebrates changemakers who are working towards transitioning to a sustainable food system.

“For a Jordanian guy like me, who cannot believe he is living his dream of changing the world, receiving this award made me realise that if you can dream it, you can achieve it. And it reminded me that I am not alone in this endeavour because there are so many others in the world who believe in making a difference,” said Moayad Abushokhedim.

Moayad Abushokhedim

Fooditive’s first product, the game-changing zero-calorie sweetener made from apples and pears, was only just the beginning. Since launching the sweetener, the company has expanded its range of creative products, including a thickening agent made from banana skins, a carrot-based preservative, and an emulsifier made from potato extracts.

The innovation behind Fooditive’s products and its dedication to delivering what consumers deserve have led to the company being nominated for the Foodvalley Champions 2020 award in the category Food & Health. The new collaboration with Frutco AG in Switzerland, which will use Fooditive’s unique continuous fermentation process to produce a sweetener from banana side-streams, is the company’s latest step towards making the world greener and more sustainable.

As pioneers of healthy eating, Fooditive’s actions have also a-peel-ed to Gary Clarke, former general manager of Mars International Travel Retail. With more than 20 years of consumer packaged goods experience, Clarke felt that “as a next step, joining Fooditive as a partner seemed like such an obvious thing to do.”

“When I learned about Fooditive’s approach to developing a circular economy and producing foods that are better for you, I really thought they were leading the charge to evolve the food industry. I believe that Fooditive really can drive the industry to a new future for food. One that is not only good for people but also good for the planet, and should we be able to scale this idea then the difference can be enormous”, added Clarke.

Fooditive is currently funding up to €6.5M for the year of 2021 to revolutionize the plant-based food business and create healthy and affordable food for everyone.

Later this year, the company will share its exciting new products, a healthy fat replacer from avocado seeds and a vegan milk formation from peas, so be sure to keep an eye out for Fooditive.

Now that it is backed by even more committed partners and equipped with un-pear-alleled competitively priced ingredients, the Fooditive fever is catching on and inspiring others along the way to think more about what they eat.

About Fooditive BV

In 2018, the plant-based ingredient manufacturer Fooditive BV was established in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The company is committed to making healthy food available for all with its 100% natural ingredients. Since its launch, Fooditive has received several awards for its innovative ideas, sustainable approaches, and contributions to a circular economy, including being nominated for the Index Award 2021.

