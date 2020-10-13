The Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Small Business Corporation (SB Corp.) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to finalize the CARES for Tourism Rehabilitation and Vitalization of Enterprises and Livelihood (TRAVEL) program that will extend loan assistance to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from the tourism industry. In a press release issued on Tuesday, DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat thanked Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon M. Lopez for making the CARES for TRAVEL program a priority. “We look forward to working with the SB Corp. in providing our tourism enterprises with what they need — access to working capital loans. The DOT believes that this program will accelerate the country’s tourism recovery from the harsh impacts of the pandemic. By working together, we can hopefully bring tourism, an industry that contributed 12.7 percent to the country’s 2019 GDP, back to its glory days,” Puyat said. Through the DOT and SB Corp’s CARES for TRAVEL program, tourism MSMEs will have access to zero interest, no-collateral loans with a loan term period of up to four years, including a corresponding grace period of up to one year. The borrower MSMEs will only need to pay a one-time service fee, which is set at a maximum of 8 percent for a four-year loan. SB Corp will evaluate and process all loan applications of DOT-accredited MSMEs and local government (LGU)-accredited small-scale tourism-oriented enterprises to ensure their eligibility and will determine the loanable amount and terms in accordance with the CARES for TRAVEL program guidelines. On the part of DOT, it will regularly endorse to SB Corp a list of DOT-accredited tourism enterprises and LGU-accredited small-scale tourism-oriented enterprises that may be entitled to avail of business loans under the CARES for TRAVEL Program, subject to further evaluation by SB Corp. Meanwhile, the SB Corp will regularly submit loan implementation reports to the DOT subject to compliance with Republic Act 10173 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012. “Aside from rescaling, rebooting, and making some sort of whole industry pivot, we also recognize the need for tourism MSMEs to have access to financial assistance or funds just to tide them over the present pandemic crisis,” Puyat said. Signed between Puyat, SB Corp’s President, and Chief Executive Officer Ma. Luna E. Cacanado and Lopez, the MOA seeks to disburse PHP6 billion worth of loans to tourism MSMEs, using the budget allocated to the SB Corp’s CARES program under the Bayanihan to Recover As One Act (Bayanihan 2), which directed the agency to expand its loan programs including that for tourism and “to administer loans for DOT but subject to guidelines from the DOT.” (PR) Source: Philippines News Agency
The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has attained ISO 9001:2015 certification for crime incident reporting and analysis process for the management of police operations.
NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, received the certification conferred by TUV Rheinland through managing director Tristan Arven Loveres in a virtual ceremony at the Hinirang Multi-Purpose Hall, Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City on Monday.
“Now that we have come to another milestone of our policing, we have proven the readiness and ability of our Team towards the continuous pursuit of excellence to surpass ordinary standards. This is a product of the painstaking efforts, hard work, and commitment of the men and women NCRPO,” Sinas said in a statement on Tuesday.
The NCRPO’s journey into becoming an ISO-compliant organization started on May 8, 2019, when the preliminary audit to discuss matters regarding the preparation was conducted by the Directorate for Plans.
This was followed by a Training Course on ISO Quality Management System (QMS) requirements and documentation from Nov. 7 to 9, 2018, and a Workshop on Process Planning and Risk-based Quality Planning from Jan. 9-11, 2019.
Thereafter, several other seminars and workshops were conducted to meet the international standard required to pass subsequent internal and external audits and eventually pass the Stage 1 Certification Audit on Oct. 22, 2019, and Stage 2 Certification Audit from Nov. 11-12, 2019.
On Nov. 12, 2019, NCRPO was finally certified by TUV Rheinland as an ISO 9001:2015 compliant organization after successfully passing the requirements of the QMS for crime incident reporting and analysis process for the management of police operations.
With the conferment of ISO 9001:2015 certification to NCRPO, Sinas said the public can expect a higher quality of public service that meets all applicable statutory and regulatory requirements set forth by the ISO 9001-2015 QMS.
“Rest assured that the NCRPO fully supports the programs and advocacies of the Philippine National Police to continuously upgrade the quality and standard of police service in conformity with the PNP Patrol Plan 2030 and ISO 9001:2015,” Sinas said.
Pursuant to Executive Order 605 issued in 2007, government agencies are directed to adopt the ISO 9001:2000 QMS as part of the implementation of a government-wide quality management program. (PNA)
Source: Philippines News Agency