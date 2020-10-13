The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has attained ISO 9001:2015 certification for crime incident reporting and analysis process for the management of police operations.

NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, received the certification conferred by TUV Rheinland through managing director Tristan Arven Loveres in a virtual ceremony at the Hinirang Multi-Purpose Hall, Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City on Monday.

“Now that we have come to another milestone of our policing, we have proven the readiness and ability of our Team towards the continuous pursuit of excellence to surpass ordinary standards. This is a product of the painstaking efforts, hard work, and commitment of the men and women NCRPO,” Sinas said in a statement on Tuesday.

The NCRPO’s journey into becoming an ISO-compliant organization started on May 8, 2019, when the preliminary audit to discuss matters regarding the preparation was conducted by the Directorate for Plans.

This was followed by a Training Course on ISO Quality Management System (QMS) requirements and documentation from Nov. 7 to 9, 2018, and a Workshop on Process Planning and Risk-based Quality Planning from Jan. 9-11, 2019.

Thereafter, several other seminars and workshops were conducted to meet the international standard required to pass subsequent internal and external audits and eventually pass the Stage 1 Certification Audit on Oct. 22, 2019, and Stage 2 Certification Audit from Nov. 11-12, 2019.

On Nov. 12, 2019, NCRPO was finally certified by TUV Rheinland as an ISO 9001:2015 compliant organization after successfully passing the requirements of the QMS for crime incident reporting and analysis process for the management of police operations.

With the conferment of ISO 9001:2015 certification to NCRPO, Sinas said the public can expect a higher quality of public service that meets all applicable statutory and regulatory requirements set forth by the ISO 9001-2015 QMS.

“Rest assured that the NCRPO fully supports the programs and advocacies of the Philippine National Police to continuously upgrade the quality and standard of police service in conformity with the PNP Patrol Plan 2030 and ISO 9001:2015,” Sinas said.

Pursuant to Executive Order 605 issued in 2007, government agencies are directed to adopt the ISO 9001:2000 QMS as part of the implementation of a government-wide quality management program. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency