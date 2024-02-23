The Department of Agriculture (DA) lauded Friday the efforts of the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to help boost the country’s aquaculture industry.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. made the statement following the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the High-level Ministerial Session of the 37th FAO Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific in Colombo:evel Ministerial Session of the 37th FAO Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Tiu Laurel met with FAO Director-General Quo Dongyu, who noted that aquaculture is a "promising industry" in the country, on Feb. 20. Dongyu said boosting the industry may help the administration achieve its food security and economic targets. Tiu Laurel, on the other hand, commended the FAO's programs and assistance in the Philippines. 'We value a strong FAO Country Office in the Philippines with the FAO headquarters' continued full support, including technical cooperation programs," he said. Besides aquaculture, the two leaders also talked about increasing rice yield through the use of improved rice varieties, as well as the modernization of mechanisms to strengthen the coun try's agrifood systems. Earlier, the DA signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) to fortify research collaboration and sustainable practices in terms of rice productivity. Tiu Laurel also met with Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence McAulay on Thursday to discuss a possible partnership on agri-fishery. The DA said the two leaders discussed ways to boost livestock production through genetics, modernization, and aid to farmers and fishers. (PNA) MANILA: Source: Philippines News Agency