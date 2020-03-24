The coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic has revived the spirit of bayanihan in this part of Luzon as donations for frontliners and displaced workers poured in from various stakeholders.

On Monday, a private contractor delivered boxes of canned goods at the provincial capitol to be distributed mostly to affected families through the social welfare office.

Other fast-food restaurants and bakery owners in the city are also sending food rations to frontline health workers in hospitals and those who are manning quarantine checkpoints in various parts of the province.

In a Facebook post, Lt. Col. Amador Quiocho, Laoag police chief, said he is overwhelmed with the unexpected influx of donations in kind by some Laoag residents to the police frontliners.

Quiocho said people expressed worries and fears over the total lockdown due to uncertainty, but the best in everyone comes out during a period of crisis.

“I cannot thank you enough for your fearless decision to help the frontliners. God bless you a thousand fold,” he said.

Before shutting the operation of Miguel’s Green Garden Cafe, a home-based green restaurant along Darayday Road in Barangay Buttong, Laoag City, its owner, Ma. Theresa Labayog, made sure her staff will not go home empty handed as she gave each of them one sack of rice, cash assistance, and multivitamins.

Some food workers in the city were also given flexible time to cater only to food take outs while the 30-day lockdown is currently imposed in Luzon to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

Having no money to share, some Laoag kids who are on home quarantine in Barangay Pila this city also helped in packing calamansi fruits from backyard harvest on Sunday as these were distributed to frontliners to boost their immunity in fighting Covid-19.

The Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center is also thankful for the continued arrival of in-kind donations at the hospital, while other healthy individuals voluntarily participated in their blood letting programs to ensure the hospital will not run out of blood supply. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency