The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to March 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,760 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 11

Iranian rial on March 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,577

49,704

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,578

44,695

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,937

3,922

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,960

3,941

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,014

5,954

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

513

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,835

136,641

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,833

15,156

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,097

30,612

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,089

109,074

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,425

30,612

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,818

25,666

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,298

2,259

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,215

2,218

1 Russian ruble

RUB

552

551

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,759

27,721

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,100

31,042

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,844

39,888

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,293

1,287

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,010

32,027

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,787

8,729

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,080

6,043

100 Thai baths

THB

120,864

119,962

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,292

9,283

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,905

31,916

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,760

44,296

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,289

9,584

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,250

16,211

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,718

2,722

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

478

474

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,769

16,698

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,675

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,290

75,894

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,847

3,848

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,019

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 442,495 rials, and the price of $1 is 419,553 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 402,268 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,412 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 505,000-508,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 474,000-477,000 rials.

Source: TREND News Agency