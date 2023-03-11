The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to March 9.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,760 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on March 11
Iranian rial on March 9
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,577
49,704
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,578
44,695
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,937
3,922
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,960
3,941
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,014
5,954
1 Indian rupee
INR
513
513
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,835
136,641
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
14,833
15,156
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,097
30,612
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,352
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,089
109,074
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,425
30,612
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
25,818
25,666
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,298
2,259
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,215
2,218
1 Russian ruble
RUB
552
551
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,879
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
27,759
27,721
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,701
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,100
31,042
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,844
39,888
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,293
1,287
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,010
32,027
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,787
8,729
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,080
6,043
100 Thai baths
THB
120,864
119,962
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,292
9,283
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,905
31,916
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,238
1 euro
EUR
44,760
44,296
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,289
9,584
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,250
16,211
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,718
2,722
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
478
474
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,769
16,698
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,675
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,290
75,894
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,847
3,848
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,023
12,019
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 442,495 rials, and the price of $1 is 419,553 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 402,268 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,412 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 505,000-508,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 474,000-477,000 rials.
Source: TREND News Agency