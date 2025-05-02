The 37th Bangkok International Building and Construction Materials Exhibition 2025 and China International Building Materials (Thailand) Brand Exhibition

BANGKOK, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — China Chamber of Commerce of Metals, Minerals & Chemicals Importers & Exporters (CCCMC) has been proactive in fulfilling its role as an industry organization, guiding and organizing companies to join forces and expand abroad. The Chamber vigorously promotes the philosophy of “bringing China’s best enterprises to the world’s top exhibitions”, organizing enterprises to participate in leading international trade shows and actively facilitating the diversified international market layout of enterprises in the metals, minerals & chemicals industries.

Thailand is a key neighboring country of China and the second-largest economy in ASEAN. The year 2025 will commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which have enjoyed substantial economic and trade achievements. In 2024, the bilateral trade between China and Thailand exceeded US$133.98 billion, a year-on-year increase of 6.1%.

From April 29 to May 4, 2025, the 37th Architect Expo will be held in Bangkok, Thailand. During this event, the CCCMC will organize the China International Construction and Building Materials (Thailand) Brand Exhibition as a “show within a show”. This event is another example of the Chamber’s efforts to integrate resources and organize companies to “expand overseas together”. Through unified brand image building, coordinated promotion strategies, and a resource-sharing mechanism, the Chamber has created a specialized and customized exhibition marketing platform to help companies connect with overseas buyers, secure orders, expand markets, and strengthen their brands. The Chamber has meticulously organized over 80 top-quality companies from across China to participate in the exhibition, showcasing the image of “Chinese brands”. The total exhibition area is 1,008 square meters, displaying cutting-edge products from industries such as tiles, stone materials, flooring, hardware, bathroom fixtures, and waterproof materials. Participating companies include many well-known brands and key exporters in the industry, such as Guangdong Monalisa Trading Co., Ltd., CAE Sanitary Fittings Industry Co., Ltd. Guangdong, Zhejiang Jiuhuan Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., Anhui Sentai Wpc Group Share Co., Ltd., Anhui GuoFeng Wood-Plastic Composite Co., Ltd., Foshan Sanshui Fenglu Aluminium Company Limited, Shanghai Alubang Decorative Material Co., Ltd., Keshun Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Volong Sanitary Wares Co., Ltd. Among them, Guangdong Monalisa Trading Co., Ltd. is showcasing their new 2025 “Spring and Autumn” series of large-format porcelain slabs, which can be designed with various surface textures such as stone, wood, wallpaper, fabric, metal, and solid colors to suit different decorative needs. With its outstanding functional features, these slabs can seamlessly integrate into various spaces for widespread application. This event fully demonstrates the advanced technology and innovative strength of products in the metals, minerals & chemicals industries, further enhancing the overall image and international influence of “Chinese brands”.

This exhibition showcases the achievements of the high-quality development of China’s metals, minerals & chemicals industries, highlighting the brand images of leading companies in the sector. It further deepened the economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between China and Thailand in these industries.

Contact: China Chamber of Commerce of Metals, Minerals & Chemicals Importers & Exporters https://www.cccmc.org.cn/ [email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9443596