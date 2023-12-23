Thai Thitikul rules Asia Pacific Cup; PH’s Uy, Pagdanganan joint 23rd

MANILA: The Philippines' Daniella Uy and Bianca Pagdanganan ended up joint 23rd in the Asia Pacific Cup won by Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul at Pondok Indah course in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday. Thitikul carded a 69 in the final round for 14-under 202 to beat Korean Dayeon Lee by seven strokes and take home USD100,000. Uy carded a two-over 74 while Pagdanganan scored 76 for 219s. Dottie Ardina matched par at 72 but wound up tied at 28th with a 221, while last year's champion Princess Superal carded 79 for 230 and joint 45th in a field of 57. Thitikul produced five birdies against a bogey after 11 holes. She settled for pars and a bogey in the last seven. Lee finished seven strokes behind at 209 after a 71. Koreans Minbyeol Kim placed third with a 211 after a 70; and amateur Minsol Kim and Hyosong Lee tied for fourth at 212 after 70 and 71, respectively. Thitikul and Jaravee Boonchant pocketed the team title with a 15-under 417, seven strokes clear of Korea 4's Youmin Hwang and Minbyeol Kim, and Korea 5's Minsol Kim and Hyosong Lee, who matched 424s. Uy-Ardina ended up 13th in team play with eight-over 440 while Pagdanganan-Superal tied for 19th with Thailand 4 and Indonesia 3 449s. Source: Philippines News Agency