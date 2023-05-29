T’GANU MMEA DISPOSES OF THREE BOATS TO BE TURNED INTO ARTIFICIAL REEF

The Terengganu Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) disposed of three Vietnamese fishing vessels near Pulau Kapas to be turned into artificial reef today.

Its director, Maritime Captain Khairulanuar Abd Majid said all three boats, which were seized during Op Naga Barat and Op Kuda Laut, had been forfeited by courts last year for trespassing and fishing in the country’s waters.

“This is the seventh disposal this year and it is expected that 13 boats will be sunk after they are forfeited by courts this year.

“So far, the Terengganu MMEA has disposed of a total of 156 boats to be turned into artificial reef,” he said in a statement today.

Khairulanuar said the sinking of the boats was one of MMEA’s efforts to help conserve and promote marine biodiversity.

In addition, he said it also showed the MMEA’s determination in curbing foreign fishermen from trespassing into national waters.

“The sinking process was done with the cooperation of the Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Centre (ISMAT), the Malaysian Fisheries Department and the Malaysia Marine Department.

“The biodiversity and fish biomass study report found that the waters of Pulau Kapas a productive location for an artificial reef,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency