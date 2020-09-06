TFBM to prioritize landless IDPs in Marawi housing projects

The government will prioritize providing permanent housing units to internally displaced persons (IDPs) who don’t have land titles and those who are living in the danger areas of Marawi City, a ranking official said.

“IDPs without lands and living in danger zones are the priority to be given permanent shelters under our housing program,” Secretary Eduardo del Rosario, Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) chairperson, said in a statement on Sunday.

Del Rosario, also the housing czar, said around 3,500 IDPs formerly living inside the most affected area (MAA) are in need of housing assistance.

He added that those families living in the danger zones along Agus River and in front of Lake Lanao will be prioritized in the housing projects of the government.

Based on the task force’s data, a total of 2,000 permanent shelters are now under construction through the National Housing Authority (NHA), which are set to be completed by June 2021.

According to the TFBM, about 4,800 temporary shelters have been constructed for the displaced families affected by the five-month-long siege in Marawi City.

The Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) is also constructing another 1,500 housing permanent housing units which are slated to be completed by March 2021, totaling to 3,500 permanent housing units.

Del Rosario reiterated that the rehabilitation effort in Marawi City is on track and is set to be completed by December 2021.

He said the rehabilitation works do not only focus on rebuilding public infrastructures, but also providing social intervention necessary to assist Maranaos to recover from the conflict and cope with the adverse effects of the current pandemic.

The government has been providing livelihood and financial assistance to the affected residents, he said.

“Up to now, the government has been providing necessary help to our Maranao sisters and brothers,” he added.

On the other hand, del Rosario reiterated his support to the proposed substitute bill for the Marawi Siege Compensation Act, as well as other measures aimed at aiding those affected by the five-month siege laid by Daesh-inspired Maute terrorist group.

He said such measures “will play a crucial role in helping the TFBM fulfill its mandate of ensuring that Marawi will rise again as pledged by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.”

“Being the lead agency in the government’s recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in Marawi, we fully support the principles and intentions behind the bills, which seek to financially assist owners of residential and commercial properties which were damaged during the Marawi siege and help them rebuild their homes and resume their commercial ventures, towards the full recovery of the once economically vibrant city,” del Rosario said.

The TFBM was created under the administrative order No. 3 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte on June 28, 2017, to ensure collaboration and convergence among national agencies and the local government units.

TFBM facilitates the rehabilitation, recovery, and reconstruction efforts in Marawi.

It also seeks to help displaced families to recover from the tragedy brought by the Marawi siege in May 2017.

Source: Philippines News Agency