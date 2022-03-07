﻿TFBM chief assures more peaceful Marawi City

The Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) on Saturday vowed that Marawi City residents can now have a more peaceful environment following the neutralization of the remnants of Daesh-inspired terrorists in Lanao del Sur.

This, after a successful military operation against Daesh-inspired terrorist Maute group in the upland area of Barangay Ilalag, Maguing town in Lanao del Sur last Tuesday.

During his visit to Marawi City Thursday, TFBM chairperson Secretary Eduardo del Rosario dropped by at the 103rd Brigade of the Philippine Army in Kampo Ranao headquarters to check and see the more than 40 high-powered firearms seized by government troops from the recent pursuit military operation against the terrorist remnants.

Among the seized items were .50-caliber machine guns, M203 grenade launchers, thousands of various ammunition, and five kilograms of shabu.

“I think this is great, great news for the people of Mindanao, especially [those] in Marawi City. We now see that the enemy of the state – the Islamic State and Maute terrorist groups – were really organizing and training combatants, but we were able to neutralize them and now their fighting capability is minimized,” Del Rosario said on Saturday.

Del Rosario, who is a retired military general, said the recent encounter has instead brought a positive impact on the residents of the war-torn city.

“This, I think, will bring further peace in this part of our country, especially with the coordination of local residents to the government authorities,” Del Rosario said.

“The encounter would mean good news for the rehabilitation that we are now doing in Marawi City, and it reassures us and the residents that the peaceful environment will be attained and achieved [in the city],” he added.

Del Rosario also called on the public to continue working hand in hand with the government to finally put an end to terrorism in the conflict-riddled areas in Mindanao.

“I enjoined Mindanaoans to further assist the government in its fight against terrorism by continuing to provide information to the military and police forces so that once and for all, matigil na natin ang karahasan at terorismo at magkaroon talaga tayo ng (terrorism and violence will be stopped and we can have a) peaceful environment,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency