TF-Davao seizes P7-M in contraband from Jan.-Oct.

The Task Force Davao (TFD) has seized over PHP7 million worth of illegal drugs and smuggled cigarettes from January to October this year, its top official said Thursday.

In an interview here, Col. Darren Comia said from Jan.1 to Oct. 14, some 204 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP3.2 million and 867 grams of marijuana valued at PHP108,598 were seized from 155 people.

In addition, Comia said a total of 7,952 reams of smuggled cigarettes worth PHP3.9 million were also seized, including the PHP1.25 million worth of cigarettes seized on Oct. 18.

“We have apprehended 215 people who attempted to smuggle illegal drugs, cigarettes, and firearms through the city’s borders,” Comia said, adding that they have also arrested 42 individuals for carrying illegal firearms.

With the series of attempts to bring contraband inside the city, he said security inspections in the five border checkpoints (Sirawan, Eden, Lacson, Malagos, and Lasang), the airport, and the non-stop patrols in the Davao River will be heightened.

To further safeguard the city’s borders, Comia said the TFD will be adding another riverine detachment force in the Bunawan area to intercept water vessels carrying illegal cargo coming in from the neighboring island city of Samal and Davao del Norte.

Source: Philippines News Agency