TF-Davao requires facemask removal at checkpoints

As an additional security measure, the Task Force Davao (TFD) is now requiring all travelers entering the city’s checkpoints to briefly remove their face masks for facial identification.

In a statement Friday, the City Information Office said the measure was a response to the recent twin bombing incidents in Jolo, Sulu, on Monday (August 24) that killed 14 people and wounded nearly 80 others.

Col. Consolito Yecla, TFD commander, said the removal of face masks will be done while the passengers have their face shield on.

Travelers not wearing their face shields will be required to proceed to the facial recognition and inspection area with a transparent health-protective barrier before they remove their face masks, he added.

Female individuals wearing a veil or hijab will be checked at the inspection cubicles for facial recognition by female personnel.

“This move aims to deter or preempt any terrorist plan against the people of Davao City,” Yecla said.

He also reminded travelers of the city’s “no jacket policy”, which requires people to remove their jackets at the inspection areas.

TF-Davao has also posted an updated gallery of known terrorists at the inspection areas.

Yecla assured Dabawenyos that the security forces will continue to ensure their safety and security under the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will not lower our guard against terrorism nor allow the terrorists to execute their plan,” Yecla said.

Apart from the entry and exit points in the city, Yecla said additional maritime patrols have also been deployed.

“Likewise, we encourage all Dabawenyos to practice the four acts of the culture of security: volunteer, report, remind, and participate,” the TFD commander said.

In a previous interview, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte called on the Dabawenyos to be vigilant and practice the “culture of security” at all times.

Duterte noted that for years, the city has been boosting its security and anti-terrorism initiatives through the “culture of security” campaign to encourage Dabawenyos to adopt vigilance as a way of life.

Source: Philippines News Agency