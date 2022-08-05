TF-Davao intercepts P2.9-M illegal drugs for 1H 2022

The Task Force Davao (TFD) has intercepted more than PHP2.8 million worth of illegal drugs in the city's various entry points from January to July this year.

Colonel Darren Comia, the TFD commander, said of the amount, 179.7 grams of shabu amounting to PHP2,845,141, and 849.2 grams of marijuana valued at PHP106,274 were seized.

“We urge Dabawenyos to be vigilant and to report suspicious individuals and activities immediately to the security units,” Comia said in an interview Thursday.

Comia said 85 individuals were apprehended for bringing shabu into the city's entry points while 23 others were nabbed for marijuana.

At least 5,702 reams of illegal cigarettes amounting to PHP2,853,500 were also seized, resulting in the apprehension of 16 individuals.

Comia urged Dabawenyos to practice the “culture of security” – a campaign that encourages residents to adopt vigilance into their way of life.

The initiative includes volunteerism, reporting, reminding, and participation of the people to further strengthen peace and order, and prevent all acts of terrorism in this city.

