TESDA vows continuing support for Leyte’s ex-rebels

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Director General Isidro Lapeña has assured former rebels who settled in the Peace and Prosperity Village in San Isidro, Leyte of the agency’s continuing support by equipping them with technical skills.

During his visit to the community in Daja Daku village on Saturday, Lapeña renewed the national government’s commitment to helping former rebels improve their lives.

“This is a commendable project of the governor and us in the national government agencies, we are here to help the local government units,” he said.

Lapeña said the decades-long fight of the government against the communist group would not succeed if they only focus on armed struggle.

“This only resulted (in) physical count but will not address the root causes. This will remain to be there and continue,” he added.

TESDA, the agency that leads the poverty reduction livelihood and employment cluster of the government’s anti-insurgency program, is tasked to provide livelihood and skills training to all former rebels who are recipients of the Peace and Prosperity Village.

“While we make government services available to the people, you must also have the driving force and enthusiasm to learn new skills that will equip you in your future work or livelihood,” Lapeña said.

A total of 11 organizations consisting of more than 1,000 members are benefiting from the Peace and Prosperity Village of the provincial government located in Daja Daku village in San Isidro town.

They are cultivating a portion of a 120-hectare provincial government-owned lot for their vegetable and egg-laying production.

A total of 458 families will also have their own housing village in the site, which will be constructed by the National Housing Authority.

Site development is ongoing.

School buildings, community centers, multi-purpose buildings, evacuation centers, day care centers, health centers, and half-way homes for former rebels will also be constructed on the site.

Leyte Governor Leopoldo Dominico Petilla told that Lapeña the national government downloaded to the Department of Public Works and Highways a budget of PHP67 million for road construction from Daja Daku to Limite village in Calubian town.

The access road will help the former rebels have a wider market for their goods, which in turn would give them more income.

Lapeña was in Leyte for the launch of the Agrikultura at Kasanayan Tungo sa Kaunlaran at Pangkapayapaan or Project AKKAP in the province and for the signing of a memorandum of agreement with Petilla for the construction of a TESDA provincial office at the Government Center in Palo town.

He also visited the town of Las Navas in Northern Samar, Calbayog City in Samar, and the town of Naval in Biliran province for the launch of Project AKKAP.

Source: Philippines News Agency