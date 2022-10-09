TESDA urges soldiers to enroll in English proficiency course

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) on Friday invited military personnel to enroll in the agency’s English language proficiency training.

“I would like to invite the Philippine Army soldiers to join us in enhancing the skills of Filipinos in foreign languages. We are looking forward (to) continuous language training to the Philippine Army soldiers,” Deputy Director General Aniceto Bertiz III said in a statement.

Bertiz lauded the 25 Philippine Army personnel who graduated from the English proficiency training on September 20 and encouraged them to share with others the skills they have learned.

Language proficiency reinforces the competencies of uniformed personnel in carrying out their duties effectively and efficiently, he said.

“I challenge our dear graduates to share your learnings and skills with your fellow soldiers and even to the communities that you serve. It is one of the little ways of giving back to our country,” Bertiz said.

TESDA has been providing various skills training to uniformed personnel. It eyes to offer additional language courses, such as Mandarin, Korean, Italian, French, and Arabic.

At present, TESDA offers English proficiency for customer service workers, Japanese language and culture, Japanese language and culture Level II, and Spanish language for different vocations.

Source: Philippines News Agency