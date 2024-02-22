TESDA, UPM to develop training on biomedical equipment servicing

MANILA: The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the University of the Philippines - Manila (UPM) will work together in developing a training course on biomedical equipment servicing, specifically targeting new and state-of-the art equipment. "This is the first time we will collaborate in this field, because there are new technologies being used in the health services sector," TESDA Partnerships and Linkages Office Director Floramel Joy Songsong told the Philippine News Agency on Thursday. While TESDA already offers Biomedical Equipment Servicing NC II, Songsong noted that the UPM needs technicians to maintain new equipment. Songsong said the partnership seeks to develop competency standards and microcredentialing on Biomedical Equipment Servicing for new emerging skill set requirements for Anatomy, Laboratory and Simulation Technology Center Maintenance including Plastanated Soft Cadaver Maintenance. "This (kind of training) is in demand now, because there are doctors who do t he work of technicians," she said. She noted that UPM personnel are experts in developing the content for competency standards, while TESDA is an expert in the development process. A memorandum of agreement between the two is being finalized for signing by the second week of March, she added. Meanwhile, according to UPM, the partnership would meet the growing demand for skilled healthcare and health sciences education professionals. "We utilize simulation-based education and technology-driven teaching method for our anatomy classes. TESDA and UPM can co-create and offer courses that are geared toward operating and maintaining biomedical equipment needed for such classes. This will be beneficial to schools and state universities who utilize a similar technology for their medical, nursing and health sciences classes," UPM Chancellor Michael Tee said in a news release. Other aspects of the collaboration aim to offer certification courses to medical and dental professionals, community pharmacies, and disaste r response personnel, the UPMS said. Source: Philippines News Agency