TESDA to roll out bookkeeping training for SK treasurers

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) will roll out a Basic Bookkeeping course for Sanggunian Kabataan (SK) treasurers this month. The two-day online course will be offered via the TESDA Online Program (TOP) on Jan. 25 to 26 for the Visayas cluster, Jan. 27 to 28 for Luzon, and Jan. 29 to 30 for Mindanao. The TOP courses are free but this is the first time that TESDA is offering a basic bookkeeping course specific to SK treasurers, the TESDA confirmed on Thursday. "Upon completion, they can take their oaths and assume their posts. Afterwards, they will be required to complete the full Bookkeeping NC III training program within one year and pass the mandatory competency assessment," the agency said in a news release. The TESDA Bookkeeping NC III course lasts for about 292 hours and the training cost will be shouldered by TESDA. However, the Competency Assessment and Certification of all appointed SK treasurers will be charged to the funds of their municipal/provincial governmen t. 'We believe this is also a good investment to our people as this certification can be used by the SK treasurers in their pursuit of jobs or livelihood even after their term of office,' TESDA Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu said. He added that the course covers a wide scope of accounting and auditing competencies, as well as the application of techniques and technologies that help SK treasurers perform their duties and responsibilities outlined in Section 15 of the SK Law, particularly in the allocation and disbursement of SK budget, and the preparation and analysis. Section 10 of Republic Act (RA) 10742, states that SK treasurers shall undergo a mandatory bookkeeping training from, and be duly certified by the TESDA before assumption to office. Source: Philippines News Agency