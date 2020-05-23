TESDA to offer skills training to ‘Balik Probinsya’ beneficiaries

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) will offer skills training to beneficiaries of the “Balik Probinsya, Balik Pag-asa” program of the national government.

In an interview on Friday, TESDA-Leyte Director Loreta Banario said the “returnees” would be given priority in their scholarship programs to provide them employment opportunities in the province amid the health crisis.

“We will offer a customized program based on their needs. It could be on food production and processing, agriculture, hospitality, health care, among others. If what they want is not included in our existing programs, then we will make a project proposal,” she said.

After the returnees have undergone the proper health protocols and completed the quarantine period, TESDA will contact them for assessment and interview to know their specific needs.

Banario said TESDA’s technical-vocational institutions and training centers were preparing electronic learning materials, as they adapt to the “new normal” environment.

“This is now the challenge. We will adopt a flexible learning system, both face-to-face and online or full-online, depending on the capabilities of our trainees,” she said.

TESDA will provide the trainees with starter tool kits, personal protective equipment, Internet connectivity allowance, and a daily allowance of PHP160 during the training period.

“We will shoulder their assessment and also provide them post-training assistance wherein our training institutions, will help them with their employment, whether wage- or self-employment,” Banario said.

On Thursday night, the provincial government welcomed the first batch of “Balik-Probinsya” beneficiaries from the National Capital Region.

About 112 persons returned to the towns of Kanangga, Matag-ob, Alangalang, Tanauan, Hilongos, Bato, Burauen, Dagami, Julita, Tabobtabon, Palo, Tolosa, Isabel, Palompon, Tabango, Villaba, Abuyog, Javier, MacArthur, Calubia, San Isidro, Albuera, Merida, Tunga, Dulag, Mayorga, Carigara, Jaro, Babatngon, Barugo, Capoocan, and Matalom, and Baybay City.

The “Balik Probinsya” program, institutionalized in Executive Order 114, aims to ensure balanced regional development and equitable distribution of wealth, resources, and opportunities through policies and programs that boost countryside development and inclusive growth.

It also targets to provide adequate social services, promote full employment, industrialization, and improved quality of life in rural areas through different interventions from the national government. (

Source: Philippines News Agency