BAGUIO: Scholars of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) have invented a plastic shredder to help protect the environment. 'We thought of developing a plastic shredder project as a requirement in our Research subject in class, which is needed before we graduate,' Joseph Toctocan ll, 38 years old and one of the three inventors of the project, said in an intervie on Tuesday. Toctocan is a graduating student of Mechanical Engineering Technology at the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority - Cordillera School of Industry and Technology Education (TESDA- CSITE). The other two inventors are Gybson Lee Bagtang and Mark Jayvee Sotelo. 'We thought that if we can make this work, we might be able to help solve the garbage problem, specifically on plastic waste,' Toctocan said. He said they could link up or partner with a company that buys the shredded plastic and convert it to classroom chairs. Toctocan noted that based on computer analysis and assessment, their project c ould shred plastic materials with 10,400 psi, which is a measure of pressure or force. He said they would approach the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) for assistance to be able to produce the machine and have an actual testing of its capability. 'It is quite expensive to produce the machine and we cannot afford it. We were advised to seek the help of the DOST,' he said in Filipino. Toctocan, who is graduating this May, said he is hoping for a positive result of their research, so they could fabricate, sell, and earn a living from it. 'The scholarship is not just about acquiring skills. As a student, you also have to do your part and show that you are worth it. TESDA also refers its graduates to companies for employment and I am hopeful,' he added. Noriel Ramos, a mechanical engineering instructor at TESDA, said he is optimistic about the result of the plastic shredder invention, which was included in the Philippine Innovation Week celebration - Cordillera exhibit of the Regional Research and Development Committee under the Regional Development Council. He said the inventions of students are valuable assets that could be supported as they present possibilities beneficial to the public. 'After shredding the plastic materials, it can be made into plastic filaments used in this printing machine that we have now commercially producing different products,' he said. Dr. Nancy Bantog, director of the DOST-Cordillera, during the opening program of the 2024 CORDINNOVATION Week on Tuesday at SM Baguio Mall, said, 'We aim to instill an innovation mindset among the youth, which can help improve the economy of the country.'