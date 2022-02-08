﻿TESDA scholarship grads get starter toolkits

Scholarship graduates at the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) on Friday afternoon received PHP10,000 worth of starter toolkits that they can use to start their new profession.

In partnership with TESDA, the Office of First District Rep. Paolo Duterte handed out 29 starter toolkits that each contained a VOM (volt/ohmmeter) multi-tester analog, a soldering iron set, one long nose pliers, one diagonal cutting pliers, a screwdriver set, and one desoldering pump (solder sucker).

Kristel Ubante, 26, of Purok 2A in Magtuod Maa, is among Duterte’s scholars who recently completed electronics at TESDA.

Ubante said she underwent training from February to March.

“I am grateful for the office’s toolkit, this would help me start a job,” she said.

The distribution, which was held at Duterte’s office here, was facilitated by Tambi Sarenas, the representative of the lawmaker’s office.

He said Duterte’s office has been working with TESDA for their scholars.

Sarenas said the program is to provide accessible education and constant learning to anyone who aspires to acquire new skills or enhance their existing talents and knowledge amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency