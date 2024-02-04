TESDA official: Division can only affect PH economy’s full potential

MANILA: Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Soccsksargen Director General Datu Suharto 'Teng' Mangudadatu has expressed his support for a united Philippines. 'Cooperation and collaboration are the keys to ensure that the synergy of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao remains a pillar of national stability and growth. Division can only affect the full potential of our country's economic strength,' Mangudadatu said in a statement on Sunday. Mangudadatu said Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao have been interconnected through shared experiences and collaborative efforts that is not just symbolic, but also served as the bedrock of the country's advancement and well-being. He said 'Mindanao from the Philippines' have prompted Filipinos to emphasize the importance of unity. 'Our nation's unity is not just symbolic; it is the bedrock of our advancement and well-being. While an independent Mindanao could thrive with its abundant resources and capable governance, it is highly important that we cherish and preserve our collective heritage as one united Filipino nation,' Mangudadatu said. He also underscored the importance of working together and uniting in advancing projects that will contribute to the development of the Philippines. 'Let us approach this matter with practically and forward-thinking, understanding that our strength lies in coming together, not being divided. The solution does not lie in fragmentation. Instead, let us promote cooperation, comprehension, and sustainable progress for a united nation under a single guiding faith,' he said. Mangudadatu said Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao have long collaborated in various sectors in the Philippines including agriculture, education, healthcare and commerce similar to how TESDA has tirelessly worked to provide skills training and development opportunities in the country. He added TESDA's efforts aim to empower the Filipino people to contribute meaningfully to the country's workforce and economy. Source: Philippines News Agency