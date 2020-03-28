TESDA Bataan makes ‘Iron Man’ face shields for front-liners

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) office here on Friday announced its production of “Iron Man” face shields as assistance to those in the front lines in the fight against new coronavirus disease (Covid–19).

TESDA provincial director Julie Ann Banganan said 83 face shields have already been finished and distributed and more to be manufactured.

“The face shields are patterned after ‘Iron Man’, a comic character hero, and fittingly to be worn by our modern-day heroes, the front-liners,” she said.

Banganan said the production of the items was initiated by Norman Buan, senior specialist of TESDA Regional Training Center in Mariveles.

Buan created the improvised face shields from empty water containers, insulation foam, rugby, garter and spray paint while staying at home.

Buan made use of five-liter or six-liter empty containers of mineral water cut into half to make the face shield.

He decided to paint the front using automotive spray paint in gold and silver to look like the face suit of Marvel Comics’ character “Tony Stark” or “Iron Man”.

Six clear-face shields were given to medical workers of the Samal Rural Health Unit.

The 77 “Iron Man” face shields were distributed to barangay tanod and police who served in the front lines in the towns of Samal, Abucay and Balanga City.

Source: Philippines News Agency