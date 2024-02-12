TESDA allots P700-M to train over 50K farmers, dependents

MANILA: The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is allocating PHP700 million to provide agriculture-related courses to over 50,000 farmers and dependents registered under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF). TESDA on Monday reported that there were 56,654 beneficiaries who completed courses via the RCEF-Rice Extension Services Program (RESP) scholarship in 2023. "In line with the administration's thrust to further strengthen the country's agriculture sector, and ensuring our food sufficiency and security, TESDA is working closely with the Department of Agriculture and other agencies," TESDA Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu said. TESDA, he said, is doing its part by giving relevant training and employment opportunities to the rice farmers, helping them improve their lives and their communities. While anyone can enroll in TESDA courses, its Public Information and Assistance Division clarified that the PHP700-million budget is allocated specifically for farmers registered u nder DA's Registry System for the Basic Sectors in Agriculture. Under the RCEF-RESP, farmers can avail of courses such as Farm Field School on Production of High-Quality Inbred Rice and Seed Certification and Farm Mechanization, Rice Machinery Operations, Drying and Milling Plant Servicing NC III, Agro-entrepreneurship NC II, Pest and Nutrients Management, and Digital Agriculture Course in the Farm Field School. In a statement, Mangudadatu invited farmers to avail of these courses. "I encourage our kababayans to enroll in these agri-related courses to further enhance their crop production as well as their skills. With guidance and instruction with the proper techniques, we ensure better health of our crops and an increase in yield,' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency