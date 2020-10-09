Tertiary schools in Region 1 holding classes as early as August

Some 46 colleges and universities in the Ilocos Region have already started their classes using the flexible mode of learning, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) regional office here said Thursday.

At the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkasters ng Pilipinas Pangasinan chapter virtual forum, CHED Ilocos officer-in-charge director Dr. Rogelio Galera Jr. said four of these schools were already conducting classes since July and most of them opened their semester in August and September.

“The schools open depending on their readiness. They are using flexible learning, which could be online classes or modular or a combination,” he said.

Galera said they have issued an order to all tertiary schools in the region to use the different modalities in learning and the mandate to observe health protocols amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

He said that they have also appealed to the schools to freeze for the meantime some fees that are not applicable in the mode of learning at present.

“But the schools also need to pay additional personnel in the distribution of the modules if necessary, and for the printing of their materials as well as the boost in their internet connection,” he said.

Galera added that on-the-job training was not allowed yet and schools were advised to set it for next semester instead of this semester.

Information technology courses are still the leading courses taken by students, he said.

Meanwhile, Galera said that 60 percent of the schools reported an increase in their enrollment while 37 percent of them reported a decline.

“I think the decrease comes from the schools that cannot cater to the online classes as they are small and cannot afford the additional cost for the online classes. With the increase, it is probably because some students are lazy when it comes to face-to-face classes and so they take this opportunity to enroll since there is online class,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency