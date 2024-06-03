TERRY, CHELSEA FINISH THIRD IN ASEAN FESTIVAL OPEN WATER MEET

KUALA LUMPUR, National athletes Terry Chong and Chelsea Lee finished third in the men's and women's 5km main event respectively at the ASEAN Festival NX113 Open Water Swimming Championship at Tasik Putrajaya yesterday. Terry clocked 1 hour 27 minutes 27 seconds to finish behind two Indonesian swimmers, Muhamad Abhinaya Putrawan, who took gold with a time of 1:13:22s, and Enrico Abishua, who was second in 1:17:23s. Chelsea clocked 1:20:37s, behind Indonesians Virgin Silvia Natan (1:14:55s) and Naurah Chalisa Adeputri (1:19:10s). Chelsea, who is preparing for the Thames Marathon 13km swim in England on Aug 11, was excited over her participation as the competition had received an encouraging response. "I have competed in many races but each one brings a new experience and makes me a better swimmer,' she said. The championship was supported by ASEANHUB and sanctioned by the Kuala Lumpur Amateur Swimming Association. Source: BERNAMA News Agency