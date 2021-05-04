TerraVerdae Bioworks Inc. releases new bioplastic product line for blown/cast films, injection moulding and thermoforming

EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TerraVerdae Bioworks, a leading performance bioplastics company, is pleased to announce the global introduction of a new line of PHA-based resins for customer evaluations. These new resin formulations are available in three versions: for blown/cast films, injection moulding and thermoforming. The launch of these products forms a major milestone in TerraVerdae’s extensive development effort to produce plastic resins that are not just biobased and biodegradable, but also, have requisite performance properties for customers to meet evolving material needs and sustainability goals.

“TerraVerdae is garnering global interest in its PHA biopolymer technology as jurisdictions and industries around the world actively work to reduce the impact of plastic waste,” said William Bardosh, President and CEO of TerraVerdae Bioworks Inc. “From oceans of plastics to unrecycled heaps of plastic waste and overflowing landfills, TerraVerdae’s technology offers a sustainable path for product manufacturers to develop high-performing yet compostable bioplastic materials that will reduce the build-up of petroleum-based plastic trash in the environment.”

PHA polymers are biobased, biodegradable, biocompatible and can be processed as thermoplastics into a range of end products. TerraVerdae’s PHA biopolymer technology is considered a leading alternative to non-sustainable plastics for a wide range of applications in the agri-food, packaging, personal care, forestry, coatings, adhesives and associated markets.

About TerraVerdae Bioworks Inc. – TerraVerdae is a performance bioplastics company with a portfolio of biopolymer and bioplastics technology based on PHAs (polyhydroxyalkanoate). We collaborate with customers to custom-design and manufacture bioplastic products as sustainable alternatives to traditional petroleum-based plastics. Established in 2009, we operate product development and pilot-scale production facilities in Canada in Edmonton, AB, and Charlottetown, PEI. Our bioplastics are environmentally safe, naturally biodegradable and will not persist in the environment when end of use is attained. Visit https://terraverdae.com.