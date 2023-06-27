TERENGGANU STATE ASSEMBLY TO DISSOLVE TOMORROW – MB

The Terengganu State Legislative Assembly will be officially dissolved tomorrow to pave the way for state polls.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin had consented to the proposed date during an audience at Istana Syarqiyyah here this morning.

In a posting on Facebook, Ahmad Samsuri said Clause 44 (2) of the Laws of the Constitution of Terengganu (First Part) stated that the Sultan has the power to dissolve the state assembly.

“As such, Sultan Mizan in exercising the powers conferred under Clause 44(2) of the Laws of the Constitution of Terengganu (First Part) has graciously consented to dissolve the State Assembly on Wednesday, 9th of Zulhijjah or June 28, 2023,” he said.

In the 14th General Election in 2018, PAS made a comeback in Terengganu and wested back the state from Barisan Nasional (BN) by winning 22 out of the 32 state seats, while BN secured the rest.

The state assembly’s five-year mandate shall expire on June 30.

Terengganu is among the six states to hold the state polls besides Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, and Kelantan as they did not dissolve their state assemblies in time for the 15th General Election in November last year.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency