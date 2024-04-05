TERENGGANU MMEA NABS 18 FOREIGN FISHERMEN FOR ENCROACHING INTO NATIONAL WATERS

KUALA TERENGGANU, The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Terengganu arrested 18 foreign fishermen in three boats for trespassing in national waters at about 3.30 pm yesterday. Its director, Capt Mohd Khairulanuar Abd Majid @ Razali said the arrests were made by personnel on patrol under Op Naga Barat at 70.6 nautical miles from Kuala Terengganu estuary. He said the 18 crew members arrested, including the Vietnamese tekong, are aged between 24 and 61, adding that they all did not have valid identification documents and permits to catch fish in the waters. "The estimated value of the three boats and equipment seized is RM4.5 million,' he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 and the Immigration Act 1959/63. He said that five Vietnamese fishing boats had been detained from early March until yesterday, with the total seizures estimated at RM7.4 million. He added that the Terengganu MMEA will increase patrolling and monitoring activiti es in the state's waters to curb encroachment by foreign fishermen, especially during the festive season. Source: BERNAMA News Agency