KUALA TERENGGANU, The Terengganu government is closely monitoring deviant teachings labeled as misleading by the State Mufti Department to prevent their resurgence following alleged attempts to revive Ayah Pin's teachings in Besut recently. State Information, Preaching, and Syariah Empowerment Committee chairman, Dr Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi, stated that aside from the teachings of the Sky Kingdom sect by Ayah Pin, enforcement officers of the Terengganu Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAT) are also keeping a close eye on Mohib Khouli and Kanzun Makhfiyyan. "Enforcement action will be taken if these teachings continue to be disseminated in Terengganu under Section 10 (insulting or defying religious authorities) or Section 12 (opinions contrary to fatwa) (Administration of Islamic Religious Affairs Enactment 1986)," he said. He was addressing a question from Riduan Mohamad Nor (PAS-Jertih) during the question and answer session of the First Meeting, Second Session of the 15th State Legislative Asse mbly today. Furthermore, he mentioned that JHEAT had also received several complaints regarding questionable teachings, and investigations are ongoing under the Syariah Criminal Procedure Enactment (Terengganu) 2001. Earlier, a post on the 'Imam Muda Kulan' Facebook account claimed that attempts were being made to revive the teachings of Ayah Pin by certain groups in the Besut area. Previously, the Fatwa Committee of the Terengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIDAM) issued a fatwa declaring the teachings of Ayah Pin as deviant under Section 25 of the Administration of Islamic Religious Affairs Enactment 1986, and it was declared unlawful in 1997. Source: BERNAMA News Agency