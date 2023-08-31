TEO DRESSES IN BATIK BAJU KURUNG TO ATTEND HER FIRST NATIONAL DAY CELEBRATION

Thirty-seven-year-old Teo Yit Siew does not have a single batik attire in her wardrobe, but today she looks so beautiful in a batik baju kurung at the 2023 National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya.

"I have never had a baju kurung or a batik blouse, and I bought this batik baju kurung to wear to the National Day celebration," she said, adding that it was her first presence at the country’s National Day celebration.

Teo, who was born in Klang, Selangor, said she wore the batik clothing to reflect her patriotism as a Malaysian as well as respond to the government's call to enliven the 2023 National Day celebration.

"This batik baju kurung is very beautiful and the colour is very eye-catching. The baju kurung is not necessarily only worn by Malays, but by anyone regardless of race," said the woman, who arrived in Putrajaya at 4 a.m.

Last Aug 26, Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil was reported to have said that those going to the National Day celebration were encouraged to wear batik aged to wear batik to show support for the local batik industry.

A government retiree, Kamarudin Muhamed, 69, also wore batik to the National Day celebration. He was with his wife, Norlia Mustafa, 67.

"Prior to this, we watched the celebration through live broadcasts on television screens in our home, but this year, I want to be at the celebration. Maybe because it’s close to our home," he said.

Student Sofiyyah Khairil, who is taking her Diploma in Actuarial Science at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in Perak, said she chose to wear batik today because she felt it was part of the national identity and should be promoted, especially of special occasions such as the National Day celebration.

"In South Korea, the hanbok is the pride of its people and the traditional costume is promoted to tourists, so why don't we do the same for batik in Malaysia?

"I believe that with the modern batik design, it can be used for all types of clothing,” she said, adding that she preferred Terengganu Batik baju kurung.

As for civil servant Imad Ariffin, 22, he said he was taught by both his parents to appreciate batik when he was as young as 10 years old.

“So, I don’t feel awkward wearing batik for any occasion,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azrin Abdul Rashid, 32, and Joitoh Tinggu, 49, both from Sabah, went to the National Day celebration clad in traditional Kadazan clothing.

It is their first presence at the country’s National Day celebration.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency