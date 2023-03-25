Tenorio seeks help from Our Lady of Antipolo

The International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage or the Antipolo Cathedral appealed to the Catholic faithful to pray for the immediate recovery of basketball star LA Tenorio, who has been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. The church shared photos of Tenorio on social media when the Ginebra and many-time national team player visited the cathedral Friday to seek God's healing through the Lady of Antipolo. "Our dear mother, Mary, prayed that God's grace would surround LA Tenorio's deterioration," the Antipolo Cathedral said in its post. "As one Catholic church, let's take a moment and solemnly ask to pray for the PBA (Philippine Basketball Associaton) basketball star's recovery." Tenorio has been a devotee of Our Lady of Antipolo since he was a child. Early this week, Tenorio announced that he has been diagnosed with colon cancer. He is set to undergo treatment in the country and Singapore in the coming months.

Source: Philippines News Agency