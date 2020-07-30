Teledyne e2v introduces its uniquely flexible high resolution ToF sensor for next generation 3D vision systems

New Hydra3D CMOS image sensor provides best-in-class 3D performance for robotics, logistics, automated guided vehicles and outdoor applications

Teledyne e2v’s Hydra 3D ToF CMOS image sensor

GRENOBLE, France, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global innovator of imaging solutions, announces Hydra3D™, its new Time-of-Flight (ToF) CMOS image sensor, tailored for 3D detection and distance measurement. The sensor supports the latest industrial applications, including vision guided robotics, logistics and automated guided vehicles. Hydra3D’s high resolution and flexible configuration, combined with its on-chip HDR, make it ideal for outdoor applications such as surveillance, ITS, building construction and drones.

The sensor features a 10 µm three-tap cutting-edge pixel, designed with Teledyne e2v’s proprietary CMOS technology and produced by Tower Semiconductor, the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions. Incorporating a resolution of 832 x 600 pixels, Hydra3D provides very fast transfer times starting from 20ns, excellent demodulation contrast and sensitivity. The sensor can be operated in real-time at short, mid and long-range distances, in both indoor and outdoor conditions, while providing excellent temporal precision.

Hydra3D uniquely combines outstanding performances and highly flexible design, offering customers:

Reliable 3D detection of fast-moving scenes and real-time decisions due to its innovative three-tap pixel, so there is no motion blur and a depth map of over 30 fps

A large field-of-view scene captured in both 2D and 3D which makes the system very cost effective

Outstanding adaptability in various scenarios, in all light conditions. Together with its unique on-chip HDR feature, the sensors’ flexible configuration allows a trade-off between distance range, object reflectivity, frame rate, etc. as well as being robust to the ambient light

Robust multiple ToF system operation because of our unique on-chip feature, enabling unsynchronized systems to work simultaneously without interfering with each other

Ha Lan Do Thu, Marketing Manager for 3D imaging at Teledyne e2v said, “We are very pleased to announce our newest Time-of-Flight sensor, the first multi-tap high resolution sensor in the market. Our partnership with Tower allows us to provide customers with the highest level of 3D performance, including uncompromised image quality in both 2D and 3D mode, in all operation conditions.”

Hydra3D comes with an evaluation kit (Hydra3D EK), enabling customers to evaluate the sensor in multiple application setups. The kit includes a compact 2/3-inch optical format calibrated module, which includes a light source for near infrared illumination and an optic. Two versions will be available targeted at performing the Time-of-Flight principle at short-range distances (up to 5 metres) or mid-range distances (up to 10 metres) and with a field-of-view of 60° x 45° or a field of view of 40° x 30°, while capturing real-time 3D information at a full resolution. In addition, several proprietary modelling tools have been developed and are available to support customers in the assessment of Hydra3D’s operation.

Rafael Romay, Vice President of Professional Imaging at Teledyne e2v, said: “The great technology innovation and partnership with Tower has been key in the development of this innovative new ToF image sensor, helping us to bring to market this best-in-class solution.”

Dr. Avi Strum, Senior VP and GM of Sensors and Display BU at Tower, added, “We are very excited about the release of Hydra3D. Our strong partnership with Teledyne e2v goes back more than 15 years and many of their state-of-the-art products are manufactured by Tower. The Hydra3D ToF product is aligned well with Tower’s strategic investment in the ToF market. We look forward to many other Teledyne e2v products utilizing our world class CIS technology.”

Samples will be available in August 2020 and evaluation kits will be available in September 2020. Please visit the product page or contact us for more information.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Jessica.Broom@teledyne.com

Notes to Editors:

Teledyne e2v is part of the Teledyne Imaging Group. Their innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defence and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully-custom imaging solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.

For more information, visit imaging.teledyne-e2v.com

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

For more information, visit www.teledyneimaging.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 0380b4b7-4dc1-4110-aeb5- fb6d83aeb438