Telco to put up 32 more cell sites in Negros Oriental

DUMAGUETE CITY: Telecommunications firm Philippine Long Distance Telephone Inc. (PLDT) and wireless unit Smart will be setting up 32 additional cellular sites in Negros Oriental to boost connectivity. Alexis Winters, PLDT and Smart Assistant Vice President for Sales and Development-Visayas and Mindanao, said Negrenses should expect better connectivity in the coming weeks. Two cellular sites were fired up on Wednesday, in addition to the 15 sites already working in Amlan town. 'People can now expect better connectivity especially as many are now into 4G and 5G,' Winters told the Philippine News Agency Thursday. This would also mean providing wider connectivity to the hinterlands for the teachers and students as the vision of their chairman is that 'no learner is left behind', he said. Meanwhile, key PLDT/Smart officials from the national office, Negros Oriental Governor Manuel Sagarbarria, Dumaguete Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, and other local government officials attended the inauguration and blessing o f PLDT/Smart's new store at a mall in this capital city. Source: Philippines News Agency