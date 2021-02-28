Teens stranded in Pangasinan town’s forested area rescued

Three youths stranded in the forested area of Barangay Malabobo in this town with the body of their friend, have been rescued by authorities.

In an interview on Thursday, Mangatarem Mayor Ramil Ventenilla formed a search and rescue team composed of barangay officials, police, army, Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit, and rangers of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) after reports surfaced that four youths have gone missing after venturing deep into the forest of their village to gather orchids on Tuesday.

Ventenilla said the rescue was not easy as the area has massive rocks, rivers, and steep terrain. A normal trip to the area on a sunny day takes four to five hours.

The teenagers were rescued while the body of one of their companions was retrieved on Wednesday afternoon.

Ventenilla identified the fatality as John Michael Unay, 14, who was hit on the head by a falling tree branch, causing his death.

“Sabi ng mga kasama ng biktima, nasa puno daw siya, tapos naputol yung sanga, tumama sa ulo niya. Hindi naman na siya naagapan kasi walang first aid sa lugar. Doon na siya namatay (The victim’s companions said he [Unay] was on one of the tree branches when another branch snapped and hit his head. He was not saved as there was no first aid [kits] in the area. He died there),” he said.

The young survivors had to deal with hunger, stress, and a dead friend near them.

Ventenilla assured assistance for the three, who are scheduled to undergo counseling and debriefing from the municipal social welfare office.

He urged parents to watch over their children at all times, even if they are adolescents.

Ventenilla said the youths had decided to return deep into the forest after they were able to sell the orchid species they found earlier for PHP10,000.

The forest is part of the 4,422.8-hectare Mangatarem Critical Habitat that was recently declared by the DENR.

It straddles barangays Cacaoiten, Cabaluyan II, Calomboyan Sur, Lawak Langka, Catarataraan, Pacalat and Malabobo.

The DENR declared the site as protected this February as it is home to endangered flora and fauna.

