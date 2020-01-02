Teenager dies in Sultan Kudarat shooting

TACURONG CITY -- Police authorities have launched a manhunt against motorcycle riding-in-tandem gunmen who shot and killed a 15-year-old boy on Wednesday in President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat.

Captain Jessie Silva, President Quirino town police chief, said police probers are following up a lead that could bring behind bars the two men who killed Jade Nathaniel Pico, 15, of Barangay Buenaflor, this city.

Pico sustained at least three gunshot wounds on his body and died while being rushed to a hospital here.

Initial investigation showed that the victim was walking past 10 a.m. in Purok 1, Barangay Sinakulay, President Quirino, when two men on board a motorbike passed by and shot him.

It could be a case of mistaken identity, Silva said in an interview.

Relatives of the victim told police that he has no known enemies and was just playing when shot.

Silva vowed to pursue the case to bring the perpetrators behind bars. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency