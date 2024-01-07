Teen IM wins National Chess Championship, grabs Olympiad berth

MANILA: International Master Daniel Quizon stunned Grandmaster John Paul Gomez in the final round on Sunday and went on to rule the Philippine National Chess Championship at Marikina Community Convention Center. The 19-year-old from Dasmariñas City, Cavite beat Gomez in 32 moves of a King's Indian duel to finish with 9.5 points in the 14-player event. He earned PHP120,000 and one of three berths to the national team joining the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary on Sept. 10 to 23. It was the second national title for Quizon, who also won the tournament when it was held in Lapu Lapu City, Cebu three years ago. 'I am happy that I became a champion again and will be able to play in the Olympiad,' Quizon, who only competed in the online version of the Olympiad two years ago, said after his final match. Meanwhile, IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia drew with 14-year-old FIDE Master Christian Gian Karlo Arca after 30 moves of an English encounter to settle for second place with 9 points while Woman GM Janelle Mae Frayna, who defeated Samson Chiu Chin Lim III in 33 moves of the English Opening, finished third with 8.5 points. Garcia received PHP75,000 and Frayna PHP50,000 but more importantly, also snagged the two other Chess Olympiad slots. IM Paulo Bersamina, who split the point with GM Joey Antonio, and Gomez both tallied 8 points in the 13-round tournament presented by Marikina City 1st District Rep. Maan Teodoro and Mayor Marcy Teodoro and supported by National Chess Federation of the Philippines chair and president Prospero Pichay Jr., Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, Philippine Sports Commission chair Richard Bachmann, the Eugene Torre Chess Foundation and Pan de Amerikana's Jundio Salvador. Source: Philippines News Agency