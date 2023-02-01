Teen ex-NPA rebel surrenders in Bulacan

CAMP GEN. ALEJO S. SANTOS, Bulacan: 19-year-old former member of the New People’s Army (NPA) voluntarily surrendered on Wednesday afternoon to the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) in Barangay Sampaloc, San Rafael town, this province.

In his report, Col. Relly Arnedo, director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, said the surrenderer was identified as alias "Ka Diego," a farmer from Sitio Inuman, Barangay San Lorenzo, Norzagaray town.

Arnedo said the teenager was a former member of the NPA’s Guerrilla Front Narciso operating in the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Aurora and Quezon.

Arnedo added that the joint elements of the Bulacan 2nd PMFC, Bulacan 1st PMFC, Provincial Intelligence Unit, Norzagaray Municipal Police Station and 70th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army facilitated the surrender of Ka Diego.

The surrenderer is currently under the custody of the 2nd PMFC for investigation and custodial debriefing.

”The Bulacan police is stern on its intensified campaign against insurgency and terrorism to ensure the provision of social services, employment opportunities and improved quality of life in communities that have been experiencing or are vulnerable to armed communist conflict,” Arnedo said in a statement

Source: Philippines News Agency