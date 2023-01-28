Teams deployed to search for missing Cessna plane

MANILA: The Philippine Army (PA) on Saturday said it had deployed three search-and-rescue teams to help look for a Cessna plane and its passengers who went missing in Isabela province early this week.

"Search and rescue teams of the 95th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division braved the inclement weather as they continue to search for the missing passengers of the ill-fated plane that crashed in the Sierra Madre mountains of Isabela on January 27, 2023," said Army spokesperson, Col. Xerxes Trinidad.

At least three search-and-rescue squads, composed of 33 personnel, were deployed to aid the Cagayan Valley Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to three barangays — Dicambangan and Sapinit in the town of Divilacan, and Dibuluan village in San Mariano – to look for the missing plane.

The Cessna 206 single-engine plane, with six people onboard including the pilot, went missing after departing Cauayan Airport in Isabela on Monday afternoon (Jan. 23).

The plane was supposed to land 30 minutes later at the Maconacon Airport on the eastern seaboard of the province but went missing.

Source: Philippines News Agency