MELAKA, Two Quran teachers were crowned qari and qariah of the Melaka-Level Quran Recital and Memorisation Competition 2024 held at the Al Azim Mosque here last night. Muhammad Khairi Maidin, 25, and Normawaty Sahat, 51, each brought home a cash prize of RM8,000 along with a trophy and umrah package. The prizes were represented by Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam. They will represent Melaka at the national-level competition to be held in Kuantan beginning May 23. Source: BERNAMA News Agency