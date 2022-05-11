﻿TDF rates mixed amid strong demand

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) lowered the offer volume for the two-week term deposit facility (TDF) on Wednesday, citing “reduced system liquidity” but both tenors were oversubscribed and yields were mixed.

Offer volume for the seven-day TDF was kept at PHP100 billion while the two-week facility was offered for PHP140 billion from the previous week’s PHP170 billion. Both tenors were fully awarded.

The average rate of the seven-day facility was almost unchanged at 1.9599 percent from 1.9597 percent during the auction last May 4, while the rate of the two-week facility dipped to 2.0287 percent from 2.0352 percent last week.

Total tenders for the one-week facility reached PHP150.945 billion, resulting in a bid coverage ratio of 1.5095.

Bids for the two-week TDF reached PHP161.602 billion, bringing the bid coverage ratio to 1.1543.

In a statement, BSP Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila Jr. said accepted yields for the one-week TDF “shifted higher but narrowed to a range of 1.9200-1.9827 percent” while accepted yields for the two-week facility “shifted lower and narrowed slightly to 1.9000-2.2500 percent.”

“The results of the TDF auction point to a normalization in liquidity conditions amid ample supply in the financial system. Going forward, the BSP’s monetary operations will remain guided by its assessment of the latest liquidity conditions and market developments,” he said.

