Tax incentives for tourism firms approved: DOT

The Board of Investments (BOI) has recently approved tax incentives for tourism enterprises that shall modernize and upgrade their facilities for safety and health purposes, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said on Wednesday.

The tax relief includes income tax holiday for three years and duty-free importation of capital equipment.

Eligible tourism enterprises include hotels and resorts, tourist transport companies, and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) facilities.

“DOT (Department of Tourism) and BOI will grant tax incentives for these enterprises,” she said during the virtual Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

Romulo-Puyat said the upgrades may include the renovation of guest rooms, food and beverage outlets, function meeting rooms, and recreation areas as well as investments in new laundry and kitchen.

“Tourism isn’t just a headcount of visitors, more importantly, it is an industry that creates jobs and supports communities,” she said.

Arthur Lopez, president of the Philippine Hotel Owners Association, who was participant at the same forum welcomed the approval.

“The hotels will be investing in technology–contactless and touchless… This BOI incentive will help a lot the hotels to pay for these upgrades,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency