﻿Tax court grants refund to water district

The Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) has ordered a tax refund in favor of the Calumpit Water District (Cawadi) in Bulacan province.

The CTA granted the petition filed by Cawadi and ordered the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to refund or issue a tax credit certificate amounting to PHP1.836 million representing the franchise tax erroneously collected in 2003.

The 16-page decision on March 17 stated that Cawadi established that the franchise tax was illegal, citing an earlier ruling by the CTA Second Division that the “BIR’s right to collect the assessed franchise tax had already prescribed considering its failure to enforce collection within five years from the issuance of the formal letter of demand (FLD)”.

The court noted that the BIR’s right to collect was only until Feb. 26, 2013 or within five years after the BIR’s issuance of the FLD on Feb. 26, 2008.

When Cawadi paid the franchise tax in 2017, the revenue agency “undoubtedly no longer had authority to collect the same” and the “collection of the franchise tax therefore falls within the definition of erroneously or illegally collected taxes,” the CTA ruled.

Source: Philippines News Agency