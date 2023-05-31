Tax court affirms previous ruling clearing Ressa on tax raps

MANILA - The Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) has affirmed its earlier ruling clearing online news publication Rappler Holdings Corp.(RHC) and its publisher Maria Ressa on tax evasion charges. In its 11-page decision dated May 18 and written by Associate Justice Catherine T. Manahan, the tax court First Division 'denied for lack of merit' the motion for reconsideration filed by the government and said it 'finds no compelling reason to reverse or modify' its earlier decision acquitting Ressa. The government claims income tax deficiencies on the part of RHC arising from trading income from the issuance of Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDRs) to foreign entities on various occasions and willfully failed to pay income tax and value added tax for 2015 as a dealer in securities that derived income from the purchase and sale of securities covered by the PDRs. The tax court ruled otherwise. The tribunal likewise cleared the firm of civil liability. "(N)o civil liability may be adjudged against the accused as the alleged unpaid tax obligations have not been factually and legally established and proven by the prosecution," the court said. Associate Justices Jean Marie Bacorro-Villena and Marian Ivy F. Reyes-Fajardo concurred in the ruling. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency