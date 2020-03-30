Task Group Laban Covid-19 inspects over 2.5K vessels

A total of 2,557 vessels and other watercraft were checked by a government maritime task force in various ports and waterways in the country to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a situation report released on Monday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the Task Group Laban Covid-19 Water Cluster is composed of the PCG, the Philippine National Police-Maritime Group and the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Joint Task Force NCR.

Medical screening and health protocols were also done to the crew.

The vessels inspected include 202 domestic passenger vessels, two foreign passenger vessels, 247 domestic cargo vessels, 87 foreign cargo vessels, 21 motor tankers, 74 domestic fishing vessels, 888 fishing boats, 896 motor bancas, 96 tugboats, 22 domestic private watercraft, seven foreign private watercraft, and 15 domestic government vessels.

Aside from inspections, the group also performed 588 seaborne operations nationwide “to ensure maritime safety and protect the public against the Covid-19 threat.”

These operations include 118 maritime patrols, 67 vehicle patrols, 148 motorcycle patrols, and 255 foot patrols.

Meanwhile, 83 percent of cargo ship operations and 38 percent of passenger ship operations were completed with no delays during the same period, according to a situation report from the Maritime Industry Authority.

For cargo ship operations, it said 76 were completed and were under normal operations, five were canceled, six were delayed, while five were not completed.

For passenger ship operations, 98 were completed, 156 were canceled, and five were delayed.

The operations that were canceled, delayed, or not completed were mainly the result of the measures implemented in view of the Code Red Sub-level 2 status amid the Covid-19 threat in the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency