Task force to secure Cebu City’s landmark on Sinulog

CEBU CITY: The Task Force Sinulog will place the uptown area near the landmark Fuente Osmeña Rotunda up to the known beer house hub on Gen. Maxilom Ave. or old Mango Ave. under a special concern zone to maintain peace and order during the Sinulog celebration on Jan. 21, a police official said on Monday. Col. Ireneo Dalogdog, city police chief, said the move was to prevent revelers from disrupting the peaceful celebration of the Fiesta Señor. The uptown is the most-visited area during the Sinulog and the favorite hang-out of revelers and visitors. City police deputy chief for operation, Lt. Col. Janette Rafter, advised churchgoers who will participate in religious activities at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño to avoid bringing prohibited items such as knives and lighters. 'We are only requesting everyone's understanding when there are immediate announcements, especially regarding our safety and security, because what we are doing is not to hinder your expression of devotion to our Señor Santo Niño. Inste ad, but for the safety and security of everybody," Rafter said. The local police, she said, will also round up street dwellers who may victimize devotees and tourists during the event. Meanwhile, City Councilor James Cuenco on Monday said he would propose a measure to temporarily suspend roadside pay-parking to avoid traffic congestion on major roads leading to the century-old Basilica. To date, the city opens some roads for parking that are managed by a private company under contract with the city government to manage pay-parking operations on public roads. Source: Philippines News Agency