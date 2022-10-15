Task force probes Ilocos Norte intel cop’s slay

The Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO) said Friday that a special investigation task group has been created to investigate the killing of an intelligence officer assigned at the Dingras police station.

Maj. Julius Basallo, police chief of Dingras town, said Staff Sgt. Jackson Raymundo, 36, of Puttao village in nearby Solsona town, was found inside his car’s compartment with multiple gunshot wounds at an irrigation canal in Barangay Saludares, Dingras, Ilocos Norte early Thursday.

Responding police authorities brought him to the nearest hospital but died while being treated.

As of this posting, Task Force Raymundo is looking into the possible motive for the killing.

“We strongly condemn this incident. The special investigation task group immediately took over to conduct a much deeper probe of the case,” said Col. Julius Suriben, provincial director of the INPPO in an interview Friday as he vowed to exhaust all means to bring justice to their fallen comrade.

Suriben urged those who may have seen or have any information about the killing to inform authorities as he assured their safety and security.

Source: Philippines News Agency