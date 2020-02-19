Task force prepares to repatriate Pinoys on M/V Diamond Princess

ll Filipino passengers and crew of the M/V Diamond Princess who will request repatriation will be accommodated by the government in accordance with the guidelines set by the Department of Health (DOH), a health official said Wednesday.

In a press briefing at the DOH main office, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IAFT-EID) is now finalizing all the processes needed for the repatriation of the Filipinos in the cruise ship.

"We'll start with the repatriation as soon as we can complete process for clearances, coordination with the government of Japan and foreign ministries and with the Carnival Cruises...hindi naman natagalan ang pag-respond, marami lamang talaga asikasuhin na proseso dahil sa dami ng repatriates, pino-proseso lang natin nang maayos ang lahat (there's no delay in the response, there's just a lot to process because of the number of repatriates, we're simply processing everything properly)," Vergeire said.

While basic repatriation protocols or guidelines have already been set by the IAFT-EID earlier during the repatriation of OFWs from Wuhan amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-2019), Vergeire explained there would be some adjustments in the entire process since the situation in the cruise ship is different as well as the location.

She said there would be DOH teams like before and the government would again be responsible for the medical services for the repatriates.

"Their employers will fund the cost of their plane tickets because of their current contracts. They're still finalizing on the number of Filipinos who will be going home since it's voluntary, they're waiting for those who'll signify commitment to go home, so, there's no definite number yet," she added.

Stressing that the Filipinos on board the ship got infected at different time frames, the Japanese government suggested that their repatriation be done in batches.

"We would want isang batch lang ng repatriates (one batch only of repatriates) while it could be one or two carriers. Testing is one of the conditions before they are repatriated and the test must turn out negative, and all repatriates should be asymptomatic -- no sign and symptoms, and secondly, they should test negative before they board the charter plane or carrier," Vergeire said.

She also reported there are now 41 positive cases of the Covid-2019 among the Filipino crew on the cruise ship.

"Itinatawag po agad sa (Their situation is communicated immediately with the) Department of Foreign Affairs and we have coordinated with the appropriate agencies and the hospitals where they're confined to check on their status," she said.

